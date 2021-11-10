Hong Kong Market extends gain

Hong Kong stock market finished higher for second session in row on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, led by developers on speculation Beijing will loosen curbs on real-estate companies to sell bonds in the interbank market.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.74%, or 183.01 points, to 24,996.14. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.19%, or 104.96 points, to 8,910.98.

Shares of property developers gained on speculation Beijing will ease funding restrictions to help stem debt defaults.

Country Garden rallied 7.9% to HK$7.24 while China Resources Land jumped 8.8% to HK$31.55. Longfor Group climbed 6.9% to HK$36.55.

