Japan Nikkei extends losses to fourth day

Japan stock market finished down for fourth straight session on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, as investors continued risk aversion selloff due to yen appreciation against greenback and uncertainty over the world's second-largest economy after China's producer price index in October increased at its fastest pace on record.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 178.68 points, or 0.61%, to 29,106.78. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 10.81 points, or 0.54%, to 2,007.96.

Trading volume turnover on the main section stood at 1.15 billion shares worth 2.52 trillion yen.

Total 24 of 33 Topix industry groups ended down, with bottom performing issues were Rubber Products (down 3.5%), Air Transportation (down 2.5%), Iron & Steel (down 1.8%), Nonferrous Metals (down 1.6%), Wholesale Trade (down 1.4%), and Securities & Commodities Futures (down 1.4%), while top performing issues included Pulp & Paper (up 0.6%), Marine Transportation (up 0.6%), and Other Products (up 0.4%) issues.

CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar rebounded above 113 yen in late Tokyo trading Wednesday on higher U. S. long-term interest rates. The dollar stood at 113.09-09 yen, up from 112.84-85 yen on Tuesday.

