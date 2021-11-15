Hong Kong Market extends gain to fifth day

Hong Kong stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, 15 November 2021, with the benchmark Hang Seng index finishing in green territory for fifth straight session, as sentiment was lifted on tracking positive cues from Wall Street's strong finish last week, slightly better-than-expected China's October activity indicators boosted risk sentiments, and rising hopes for an improvement in Sino-U. S. relations.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.25%, or 62.94 points, to 25,390.91. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.32%, or 28.77 points, to 9,085.60.

Among sectors, shares in tech and banking companies traded stronger and helped to offset losses in property firms.

China industrial production was up 3.5% on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, up from 3.1% in September.

The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 4.9% up from 4.4% in the previous month. Fixed asset investment increased 6.1% on year, slowing from 7.3% a month earlier. The jobless rate came in at 4.9% last month, unchanged from September. The house price index was up 3.4% on year, slowing from 3.8% in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

