Hong Kong Market extends losses

Hong Kong share market finished session in the negative territory on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, extending losing streak for sixth trading day in row, pressured by lingering worries about prolonged monetary tightening in the United States, geopolitical tensions, and on caution ahead of upcoming economic data releases.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 157.57 points, or 0.79%, to 19,785.94. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 88.75 points, or 1.33%, to 6,581.47. The Hang Seng Index slumped 9.3% this month, erasing more than US$310 billion of capitalisation from the city's broader market.

Investors are closely monitor the upcoming economic data releases (such as China's official PMIs for February on 1 March, trade data on 7 March, inflation data on 9 March, and a series of activity data from retail sales, industrial production to urban fixed asset investment in mid-March) for more clues on the pace of China's economic recovery since Beijing reopened its borders and ditched its rigorous anti-COVID rules in December.

Also, investors would focus on the country's annual parliamentary gatherings- National People's Congress (NPC) on 5 March 2023, where officials will release growth targets and policies.

Among blue chips, Alibaba dropped 3.2% to HK$86.50 and JD.com slid 2.4% to HK$173.70.

BYD dropped 2% to HK$211.20 on reports it cut car prices to garner sales, while peer Geely Auto slumped 4.5% to HK$10.24. Xinyi Solar tumbled 9.2% to HK$8.38 after its 2022 earnings missed market expectations. Cosmetics retailing chain Sa Sa International jumped after the city scrapped its mask-wearing rules.

