Hong Kong Market falls 0.9%

Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market closed down on Thursday, 07 March 2019, as investor sentiment was dented by U. S. market declining overnight on worries of renewed US- trade dispute, triggered by the news that decided to sue the for hacking the company's servers and amid concerns over the outlook of the global economy after the (OECD) cut its forecasts for the global economy in 2019 and 2020, following on from previous downgrades in November, and warned that trade disputes and economic uncertainty over Brexit would hit world commerce and businesses. At closing bell, the fell 258.15 points or 0.89% to 28,779.45. The Enterprises Index dropped 131.95 points or 1.14% to 11,460.08.

Turnover decreased slightly to HK$108.4 billion from HK$114.5 billion on Wednesday.

Blue chips were mostly easier. (00700) fell 1.9% to HK$357.6. (00005) edged up 0.2% to HK$64.85. HKEX (00388) sank 2.5% to HK$271.6. AIA (01299) slipped 1.3% to HK$76.6. Mobile (00941) rebounded 0.2% to HK$81.15.

Chinese Huawei suppliers were pressured after reports that Huawei has boosted orders from Japanese suppliers amid the US government's pressure on Chinese firms. (02018) dipped 3.9% to HK$49.4. (02382) slid 5.6% to HK$94.2. Q Technology (01478) shed 5% to HK$6.84. (02038) fell 4.1% to HK$0.94. (00698) slipped 3.2% to HK$0.9. SMIC (00981) weakened by 2.5% to HK$8.05. (00732) retreated 3.9% to HK$1.47.

