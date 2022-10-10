Hong Kong: Market falls 3%; Tech leads losses after new US export controls

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index declined 523.39 points, or 2.95%, to 17,216.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 193.94 points, or 3.19%, to 5,880.71.
Chinese chip stocks listed in the city plunged after the US stepped up export controls on sales of semiconductors, prompting concerns about the prospects for Beijing's technology ambitions.
The Biden administration introduced export controls Friday that will limit sales of semiconductors made using US technology unless the sellers have an export license. It also added 31 Chinese companies to its "unverified list". Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's biggest chipmaker, fell 3.95%, while Hua Hong Semiconductor slumped 9.40%. Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics lost 20%.
