Headline indices of the Hong Kong share market advanced on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, following Wall Street's rally overnight on signs that US- trade relations could be improving after US told reporters that talks between the and would start on Wednesday. Meanwhile, buying sentiments were underpinned by the possibility that the could inject the eurozone with an economic stimulus, along with expectations for an eventual interest rate cut by the Around late afternoon, the surged 2.3%, or 638 points, to 28,136.78. The Hang Seng Enterprises Index was up 2.3%, or 238.44 points, to 10,746.09.

The US share market climbed on Tuesday after U. S. said in a tweet he had a very good with Chinese Xi Jinping, with a meeting between the two set to happen next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 353.01 points to 26,465.54 and the S&P 500 advanced 1% to 2,917.75. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4% to 7,953.88.



President tweeted that he had "very good" talks with China's President and that the two leaders would have an "extended meeting" at the summit in later this month. The summit will start on June 28. A short time later, Xi echoed Trump's upbeat tone, saying that China and the should push for "positive outcomes" at the summit of world leaders, in order "to inject confidence and vitality into the global market."

Trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses had worsened in recent weeks with both raising tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods. Trump had also previously suggested that additional levies could be imposed on more Chinese imports.

Traders await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting later on Wednesday, with the central widely expected to join its European counterpart in striking a dovish tone. Traders also cautious after the news report said that the OPEC and group of is close to agreeing their next meeting to discuss output policy.

Chinese Jurong (6117 HK) continued soaring on its first day of trading, rising at one point to HK$5.50, which is 267% higher than its offering price of HK$1.50. The stunning performance could be a result of optimism that trade tensions are easing, as it is China's largest port for grain imports last year. China slapped 25% tariffs on US soybeans last year, which led to a drastic plunge in soybean imports.

