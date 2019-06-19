Strong gains at Wall Street

Indices boosted by U.S.- trade optimism

US stocks ended with strong gains on Tuesday, 18 June 2019. The stock market rallied on Tuesday, boosted by U.S.- trade optimism and dovish comments out of the (ECB). Each of the major indices advanced between 1.0% and 1.4%.

The rose 353.01 points, or 1.4%, at 26,465.54. The S&P 500 index advanced 28.08 points, or 1%, at 2,917.75, at 2,945.83, while the climbed 108.86 points, or 1.4%, at 7,953.88.

Uncertainty about the global and the trade conflict have helped to drive appetite for precious metals. On Tuesday, however, hinted at progress in trade talks with China.

Economic data at Wall Street showed that Housing starts dipped 0.9% over the month in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.269 million from an upwardly revised 1.281 million (from 1.235 million) in April. Permits increased 0.3% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.294 million from an upwardly revised 1.290 million (from 1.269 million) in April. The key takeaway from the report was that the number of units under construction at the end of the period held at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.131 million for the third straight month. That left the second quarter average 1.5% below the first quarter average, which will be a negative input for Q2 GDP forecasts.

shares on Tuesday fell 0.3% after the unveiled its cryptocurrency, Libra coin, offering users the ability to make payments on the internet. Shares of Snapchat-parent rose nearly 10% after an expressed increased optimism about the company's latest attempts to monetize its platform and drive user growth.

Bullion prices ended higher at Comex on Tuesday, 18 June 2019. Gold prices climbed on Tuesday to settle at their highest in 14 months, as comments made by President were seen as setting the stage for lower interest rates. Draghi's comments came ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement due Wednesday.

August gold climbed $7.80, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,350.70. July silver gained 16.4 cents, or 1.1%, at $14.993 an ounce.

rallied on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 with prices settling at their highest in over a week, after a tweet from U.S. President suggested progress in trade talks with China, lifting benchmark stock indexes and easing concerns over

On Tuesday, Intermediate crude for July delivery rose $1.97, or 3.8%, to settle at $53.90 a barrel on the

August Brent crude added $1.20, or 2%, at $62.14 a barrel on ICE Futures Europethe highest settlement in a week.

The dollar index rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

U.S. Treasuries spent a bulk of intraday action pulling back from session highs, leaving yields slightly lower. The 2-yr yield declined one basis point to 1.84%, and the 10-yr yield declined three basis points to 2.06%.

Looking ahead, investors will receive the FOMC's Rate Decision and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index on Wednesday.

