Hong Kong Market surges after Fed tempers inflation woes

Hong Kong stock market finished session sharp higher on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, on tracking Wall Street's overnight advance after Federal Reserve officials repeated dovish views, pledging to keep accommodative policies.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 1.75%, or 498.60 points, to 28,910.86.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 1.42%, or 151.23 points, to 10,792.63.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the utilities sector fell 0.05%, while commerce & industry sector added 2.37%, the finance sector added 1.42%, and the properties sector added 0.6%.

Federal Reserve officials on Monday reiterated they expected inflation pressures to be temporary. Dovish comments from speakers including St Louis Fed president James Bullard, suggest any policy tightening is not happening any time soon

Smartphone maker Xiaomi rose 4.1% to HK$27.75, after FTSE Russell announced on Monday that it would reinstate Xiaomi into its global indexes in two tranches from June 7 and June 21.

Shares of Kuaishou tumbled 11.5% to HK$205.60 after short video-sharing app operator reported net loss of 57.8 billion yuan (US$9.1 billion) in the first quarter, higher from 30.5 billion yuan a year earlier.

