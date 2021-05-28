Hong Kong Stocks mixed on profit taking

Hong Kong stocks closed mixed on Friday, 28 May 2021, as investors opted to book recent profit amid lingering worries about China's policy tightening and Sino-U. S. relations after the U. S. Senate advanced a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose marginal 0.04%, or 11.21 points, to 29,124.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.51%, or 54.80 points, to 10,793.55.
For the week, the Hang Seng Index rose 2.3%.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the commerce & industry sector fell 1.23%, while the finance sector added 1.34%, utilities sector added 0.56%, and the properties sector added 0.85%.
Shares of energy companies surged on tracking an uptick in commodity prices. Crude oil prices climbed on promising U. S. economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter. Sinopec rose 1.2% to HK$4.21, while PetroChina added 0.6% to HK$3.17. CNOOC gained 0.5% HK$8.50.
Shares of CK Asset jumped 6% to HK$52.80, after the company said its share buy-back was oversubscribed at 108% after the offer was expanded to allow its key shareholder to maintain control. The firm will pay HK$19.38 billion for 380 million shares, pricing each share at HK$51.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU