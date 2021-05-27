Hong Kong Stocks slips on profit taking

Hong Kong stock market finished session on a negative note on Thursday, 27 May 2021, as profit taking pressure after benchmark indices rising for two consecutive days to its highest level since April 29.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.88%, or 255.15 points, to 29,166.01.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.58%, or 62.95 points, to 10,855.58.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the utilities sector added 0.19% and commerce & industry sector added 0.07%, while the finance sector fell 0.51% and the properties sector fell 0.13%.
Shares of Tencent Holdings was the worst performing blue chips in Hong Kong, falling 2% to HK$605.50, amid concerns that mainland Chinese regulators were ramping up a crackdown on fintech companies.
Shares of Xiaomi added 3.2% to HK$29.05, after smartphone maker first-quarter net profit grew 260.6% on the back of increased sales worldwide.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU