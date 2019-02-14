JUST IN
Arfin India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Housing Development & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 3.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 124.08% to Rs 222.06 crore

Net profit of Housing Development & Infrastructure rose 3.96% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 124.08% to Rs 222.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales222.0699.10 124 OPM %43.64122.36 -PBDT24.8728.53 -13 PBT23.8126.85 -11 NP19.7118.96 4

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

