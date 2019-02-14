Proseed India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 315.38% to Rs 0.54 croreNet Loss of Proseed India reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 315.38% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.540.13 315 OPM %-50.00-115.38 -PBDT-0.38-0.24 -58 PBT-0.38-0.24 -58 NP-0.38-0.24 -58
