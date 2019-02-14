JUST IN
Business Standard

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 21.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 124.44 crore

Net profit of Ruchira Papers declined 21.45% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 124.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 117.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales124.44117.54 6 OPM %15.5119.28 -PBDT17.9421.40 -16 PBT14.6318.43 -21 NP9.3411.89 -21

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:57 IST

