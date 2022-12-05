HPL Electric & Power bags orders for supply of 5G electric products

HPL Electric & Power has received its first set of formal orders for supply of 5G electric products including cable to the top telecom companies.

HPL sees a significant opportunity to contribute to the development of 5G infrastructure in India and to provide the necessary electrical equipment to the leading telecom providers.

HPL is heavily focusing on 5G and anticipates that this market will bring in respectable revenues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)