Jindal Stainless partners with ReNew Power

To set up 300 MW renewable energy project in Odisha

Jindal Stainless today signed a contract with the country's largest renewable energy company, ReNew Power, to develop a utilityscale captive renewable energy project for the supply of power to its facility in Jajpur, Odisha.

The Project will generate 700 million units per year through a mix of solar and wind technologies. This innovative Wind-Solar hybrid solution, with a high-Capacity Utilization Factor, is expected to generate a significantly higher amount of energy per unit of the contracted capacity.

With this, ReNew Power also brings its Round the Clock (RTC) solution to the B2B space, which it pioneered for Utilities earlier last year.

