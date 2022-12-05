HUDCO announces appointment of director

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyaya, Special Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Power as Part-time Official Director, on the Board of Directors of HUDCO, in his capacity as Link Officer of Financial Advisor, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with immediate effect and until further orders.

