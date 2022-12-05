Biocon Biologics elevates Shreehas Tambe as MD and CEO

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon, announced today that Shreehas Tambe, Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Company from 05 December 2022.

Tambe will lead BBL in realizing its goal of being a global biosimilars leader.

Tambe takes over from Dr Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue to serve as a non-Executive, non-Independent Director on the Board of Biocon Biologics.

