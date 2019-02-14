JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 259.45 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power declined 24.60% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 259.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 276.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales259.45276.30 -6 OPM %12.3810.95 -PBDT17.3017.65 -2 PBT8.8711.92 -26 NP6.628.78 -25

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

