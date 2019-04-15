HPL Electric & Power launches new ad campaign - 'Karo Powerplay On'

-
HPL Electric & Power recently launched a new advertising campaign titled -'Karo Powerplay On'. The advertisment features Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Caplitals and highlights the superior features that HPL products share with these cricketers such as outstanding and powerful performance with high reliability.
The advertisement features declarative statements about LED light bulbs that are designed for optimum light output and savings in power, just like the powerful performance of Delhi Capitals Team.
The statements are accompanied by the text 'Karo Powerplay On' that symbolises powerful, youthful, fantastic performance of cricketers as well as HPL's products. As the advertisement unfolds, their perspectives converge in agreement, reinforcing the 'Karo Powerplay On' message.
