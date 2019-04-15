HPL Electric & Power launches new ad campaign - 'Karo Powerplay On'

Electric & Power recently launched a new titled -' Powerplay On'. The advertisment features Dhawan, Rishabh and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Caplitals and highlights the superior features that products share with these cricketers such as outstanding and powerful performance with high reliability.

The advertisement features declarative statements about LED light bulbs that are designed for optimum light output and savings in power, just like the powerful performance of Team.

The statements are accompanied by the text ' Powerplay On' that symbolises powerful, youthful, fantastic performance of cricketers as well as HPL's products. As the advertisement unfolds, their perspectives converge in agreement, reinforcing the ' Powerplay On' message.

