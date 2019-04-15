Axis Bank allots 2.62 lakh equity shares

Under ESOPAxis Bank has allotted 2,62,772 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 15th April 2019, pursuant to exercise of options under its ESOP Scheme. The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 514,38,47,462 (257,19,23,731 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 514,43,73,006 (257,21,86,503 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
