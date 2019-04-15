Board of Shemaroo Entertainment approves acquisition of 50% stake in Dominiche Productions

-
At meeting held on 15 April 2019The Board of Directors of Shemaroo Entertainment at the Board meeting held on 15 April 2019, has inter-alia approved the investment by acquiring 50% stake of Dominiche Productions having its registered office at 3, Ground Floor, Parag Niketan JVPD Scheme, Road No. 10 Mumbai-400049.
Subsequent to the acquisition, Dominiche will be the Associate of the Company.
