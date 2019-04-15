JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Shemaroo Entertainment approves acquisition of 50% stake in Dominiche Productions

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 15 April 2019

The Board of Directors of Shemaroo Entertainment at the Board meeting held on 15 April 2019, has inter-alia approved the investment by acquiring 50% stake of Dominiche Productions having its registered office at 3, Ground Floor, Parag Niketan JVPD Scheme, Road No. 10 Mumbai-400049.

Subsequent to the acquisition, Dominiche will be the Associate of the Company.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 15:46 IST

