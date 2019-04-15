Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution

has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Solution, 0.03%.

The approved is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Lumigan, 0.03% of Sales, (Allergan). Solution, 0.03% is indicated for the reduction of elevated in patients with open angle or

Solution, 0.03% have an estimated market size of US$ 76 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 90 approvals (78 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)