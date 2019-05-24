ICICI Bank Ltd in demand

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 422.35, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.85% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% gain in NIFTY and a 17.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 422.35, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 11789.1. The Sensex is at 39247.54, up 1.12%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 6.82% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30409.1, up 1.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 214.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 422.2, up 2.73% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 42.85% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% gain in NIFTY and a 17.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 78.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU