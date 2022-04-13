ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.29%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 766.1, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.19% in last one year as compared to a 19.94% gain in NIFTY and a 17.28% gain in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 766.1, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 17489.3. The Sensex is at 58404.66, down 0.29%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 10.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37747.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 764.4, down 0.06% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

