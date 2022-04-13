Zydus Lifesciences gains on supplying Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution from Jarod

-
ALSO READ
Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg in U.S. market
Sun Pharma to launch Vortioxetine generic in India
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Strides Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for influenza drug
Alembic Pharma receives tentative approval for vortioxetine tablets
-
Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.45% to Rs 368.35 after the company announced that it will be manufacturing and supplying Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution in the strength of 60 mg per 3 mL single-dose vial from its injectables facility at Jarod.
Zydus Lifesciences, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, announced that it received the Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) approval from the US-based drug regulatory body, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), which allows for a site transfer and manufacturing of the drug at Jarod, Gujarat.
A Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) is an application which seeks to make changes to an already approved application, such as an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), which is used by the USFDA to approve generic drugs.
This product is indicated for the short-term treatment of a breathing problem (Apnea) in premature infants. Caffeine blocks certain proteins (adenosine receptors) which leads to improved breathing in these infants.
Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sagent) is a Nichi-Iko Group company, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for the North American market, with a specific emphasis on injectables.
On a consolidated basis, Zydus Lifesciences' net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU