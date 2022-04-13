Apollo Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd and Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 April 2022.

Apollo Pipes Ltd spiked 15.05% to Rs 593.05 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7481 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 12.35% to Rs 38.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 90.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd added 9.86% to Rs 185. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31352 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd rose 8.86% to Rs 505.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43687 shares in the past one month.

