ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.77%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.7, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 9.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9181.5, up 2.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

