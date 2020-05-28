Eicher Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 16307.95, up 8.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 26.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16307.95, up 8.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 13.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5896.95, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16237.7, up 8.72% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 26.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 20.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)