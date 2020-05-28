Axis Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 399.45, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 50.36% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% slide in NIFTY and a 38.82% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 399.45, up 3.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 9.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18710.55, up 2.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 436.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 423.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.65, up 2.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 67.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

