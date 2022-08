ICRA appoints Venkatesh Viswanathan as Group CFO

The Board of Directors of ICRA, at its meeting held on 29 August 2022 approved the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as the Group Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO), effective from 30 August 2022.

He will be responsible for steering the finance functions at ICRA and its subsidiaries, and the Group's overall thought leadership and growth.

