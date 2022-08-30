Granules receives USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets

Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets, 2 mg/125 mg (OTC).

It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief Tablets, 2 mg/125 mg, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division.

Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets are indicated to relieve symptoms of diarrhea plus bloating, pressure and cramps, commonly referred to as gas.

Granules now have a total of 52 ANDA approvals from US FDA (50 Final approvals and 2 tentative approvals).

The Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief brand and store brands had combined U. S. sales of approximately $60million MAT for the most recent twelve months.

