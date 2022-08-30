Central Bank of India enters into co-lending partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Finance

-
ALSO READ
India Reaffirms Firm Commitment Towards Improving Ease Of Doing Business In India
Raj Packaging Industries wins award for 'SME achiever of 2021-22'
Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty in focus
Eureka Forbes appoints Pratik Pota as MD & CEO
Barometers turn range bound; breadth weak
-
To offer loans to MSMEsCentral Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Finance to offer loans to MSME borrowers at competitive rates, subject to compliance with the applicable law(s) including guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India.
Under the arrangement, Shapoorji Pallonji Finance will originate and process MSME proposals under priority sector as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria and Central Bank of India will take into its books 80% of the MSME priority sector loans under mutually agreed terms. Shapoorji Pallonji will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU