Central Bank of India enters into co-lending partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Finance

To offer loans to MSMEs

Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Finance to offer loans to MSME borrowers at competitive rates, subject to compliance with the applicable law(s) including guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India.

Under the arrangement, Shapoorji Pallonji Finance will originate and process MSME proposals under priority sector as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria and Central Bank of India will take into its books 80% of the MSME priority sector loans under mutually agreed terms. Shapoorji Pallonji will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan.

