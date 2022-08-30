Nazara acquires US-based children's interactive entertainment company WildWorks

-
Nazara will acquire 100% of the company and its IP from existing shareholders in an all-cash transaction.
WildWorks revenues were US$13.8 million in CY21 and US$5.8 million in H1CY22, and EBITDA were US$3.1 million in CY21 and US$1.6 million in H1CY22.
Founded in 2003, WildWorks is one of the most successful and established game studios focused on the children's market for ages 8-12 and is the #1 Grossing Apps in its category. In the past decade, Wildworks' mobile apps have attracted over 150 million players, and as a result of today's deal, WildWorks is expected to expand into new products and territories in 2023 and beyond. Two of the original founders, CEO Clark Stacey and COO Jeff Amis, will remain with the company in their current positions and lead its next phase of growth as part of the Friends of Nazara network.
