Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable

Capital Market 

Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Cipla's Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer's Depo-Provera.

It is a progestin indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $159M for the 12-month period ending November 2018.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 09:20 IST

