Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable

has received final approval for its Abbreviated (ANDA) for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL from the (US FDA).

Cipla's Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer's Depo-Provera.

It is a progestin indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $159M for the 12-month period ending November 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)