Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable

Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Cipla's Medroxyprogesterone Injectable, 150mg/mL is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Pfizer's Depo-Provera.
It is a progestin indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $159M for the 12-month period ending November 2018.
