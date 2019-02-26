Board of Gogia Capital Services allots 31.74 lakh equity shares

-
At meeting held on 26 February 2019The Board of Gogia Capital Services at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has allotted 31,74,606 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs.53 each (i.e Rs.63 including premium) on preferential basis to Promoters and Non- promoters for consideration other than cash full paid up aggregating to amount of Rs. 20 crore.
