Board of Gogia Capital Services allots 31.74 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 26 February 2019

The Board of Gogia Capital Services at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has allotted 31,74,606 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs.53 each (i.e Rs.63 including premium) on preferential basis to Promoters and Non- promoters for consideration other than cash full paid up aggregating to amount of Rs. 20 crore.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 18:58 IST

