Board of Gogia Capital Services allots 31.74 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 26 February 2019

The Board of Capital Services at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has allotted 31,74,606 Equity shares of 10 each at a premium of Rs.53 each (i.e Rs.63 including premium) on preferential basis to Promoters and Non- promoters for consideration other than cash full paid up aggregating to amount of 20 crore.

