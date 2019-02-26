Board of Trijal Industries approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 26 February 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has approved the following -

Kamlesh Mehta, Promoter and Visswas B. Paanse, have been disqualified as a Directors u/s L64(2) read with rule 14(5) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and vacated the office.

Appointment of Ketki Mehta, Non-Executive and and Vibhuti Dongare, Directors of the Company respectively w.e.f. 26 February2019.

Appointment of Visswas Paanse as of the Company w.e.f. 26 February 2019.

