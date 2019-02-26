Board of Trijal Industries approves change in directorate

JUST IN
At meeting held on 26 February 2019

The Board of Trijal Industries at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 has approved the following -

Kamlesh Mehta, Promoter Director and Visswas B. Paanse, Independent Non-Executive Director have been disqualified as a Directors u/s L64(2) read with rule 14(5) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and vacated the office.

Appointment of Ketki Mehta, Non-Executive Director and Aarti Beheray and Vibhuti Dongare, Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company respectively w.e.f. 26 February2019.

Appointment of Visswas Paanse as Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 26 February 2019.

