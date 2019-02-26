Board of Bank of Maharashtra approves preferential issue of shares to GoI

-
At meeting held on 26 February 2019Bank of Maharashtra announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 approved the proposal of raising of Equity capital upto Rs.205 crore (Rupees Two Hundred and Five crore only) by way of issue of equity shares of Bank to Government of India (GoI) on preferential basis subject to necessary approvals/ permissions.
