Board of Bank of Maharashtra approves preferential issue of shares to GoI

At meeting held on 26 February 2019

Bank of announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 26 February 2019 approved the proposal of raising of Equity capital upto Rs.205 crore (Rupees Two Hundred and Five crore only) by way of issue of equity shares of Bank to (GoI) on preferential basis subject to necessary approvals/ permissions.

