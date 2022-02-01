IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 47.35, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.73% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 12.08% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 47.35, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17557.7. The Sensex is at 58886.61, up 1.5%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37975.35, up 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 266.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 47.55, up 1.28% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is down 0.73% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% jump in NIFTY and a 12.08% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

