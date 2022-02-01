Tata Motors January 2022 auto sales grows 27% YoY to 76,210 units

Tata Motors' sales in the domestic & international market for January 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles as compared to 59,866 units during January 2021, recording a growth of 27.30%.

Total domestic sales grew by 26% to 72,485 units in January 2022 as against 57,649 units in January 2021.

Total CV domestic sales rose 3% to 31,708 units in January 2022 over 30,671 units in January 2021. CV Exports jumped 66% to 3,560 units in January 2022 as against 2,145 units in January 2021. Total CV climbed 7% to 35,268 units in January 2022 as compared to 32,816 units in January 2021.

Total MHCVs sale in January 2022 including M&HCV truck, buses and international business stood at 10,655 units as compared to 9,452 units in January 2021, registering a rise of 12.72%.

Total PV domestic sales surged 51% to 40,777 units in January 2022 over 26,978 units in January 2021.

The auto major's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,451.05 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2,941.48 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Total revenue from operations fell 4.52% to Rs 72,229.29 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 75,653.79 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Shares of Tata Motors slipped 1.74% to Rs 508.50 on BSE. Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

