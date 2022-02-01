Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 26.15% in the September 2021 quarter
Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 878.86% in the December 2021 quarter
Maithan Alloys Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ujaas Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2022.
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2022.
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd soared 13.70% to Rs 220.7 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10291 shares in the past one month.
DCM Shriram Industries Ltd spiked 8.36% to Rs 99.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84377 shares in the past one month.
Andhra Paper Ltd surged 8.12% to Rs 225. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2340 shares in the past one month.
Gravita India Ltd gained 7.97% to Rs 365.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53498 shares in the past one month.
PB Fintech Ltd jumped 7.41% to Rs 854.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64888 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU