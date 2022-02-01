Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2022.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd soared 13.70% to Rs 220.7 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10291 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Industries Ltd spiked 8.36% to Rs 99.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84377 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Paper Ltd surged 8.12% to Rs 225. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2340 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd gained 7.97% to Rs 365.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80776 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53498 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd jumped 7.41% to Rs 854.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64888 shares in the past one month.

