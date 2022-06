IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

IDFC First Bank announced that CRISIL has re-affirmed its 'CRISIL AA / Stable' rating on the existing Tier II Bonds (Under Basel III) of IDFC FIRST Bank amounting to Rs. 5,000 crore, and have also re-affirmed 'CRISIL A1+' rating on the Bank's existing Certificate of Deposits amounting to Rs. 45,000 crore.

CRISIL has also re-affirmed and withdrawn its 'FAAA/Stable' rating on the fixed deposit programme of the Bank at the request of the Bank.

