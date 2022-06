TCS launches Servitization Engine on Oracle Cloud for product-centric businesses

Tata Consultancy Services has launched the TCS Servitization Engine on Oracle Cloud to help customers create subscription-first business models and provide outcome-based solutions with intelligent service capabilities. The engine offers an industry package with bundled combinations of products, services, support, self-service, and knowledge base that companies can leverage to add value to their core product offerings, along with robust front-end customer-facing solutions.

The TCS Servitization Engine offers a combination of a service-centric approach, data monetization, and product personalization to enable pay-as-you-go services.

Built on TCS Crystallus for Oracle Cloud, the preconfigured model office framework leverages emerging technologies powered by TCS Research & Innovation, including predictive and prescriptive analytic insights and digitally interpretable knowledge for performance enhancement. The services can be coupled with TCS' Conversational Services products, which are enriched by contextual AI components.

