IEX commences Cross Border Electricity Trade

Indian Energy Exchange announced the commencement of the Cross Border Electricity Trade (CBET) on its platform.

This is a first-of-its kind initiative for the Exchanges to expand their power markets beyond India to the South Asia region towards building an integrated South Asian regional power market.

In a remarkable development following the notification of CBET Regulations by CERC in the year 2019 and the recent notification of CBET Rules in March'21 by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NVVN has secured approval from the CEA, for Nepal's participation in the day-ahead market on the Exchange.

