NTPC declares commercial operations for balance 15 MW of Bilhaur Solar PV Project

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning last part capacity of 15 MW of 85 MW Bilhaur Solar PV Project at Bilhaur, UP, the unit is declared to be on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 08 April 2021.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52400 MW and 65825 MW respectively and the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51740 MW and 64505 MW respectively.

