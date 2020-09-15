IFCI reports standalone net loss of Rs 296.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 472.34 croreNet Loss of IFCI reported to Rs 296.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 472.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 480.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales472.34480.38 -2 OPM %-31.28163.84 -PBDT-432.76410.78 PL PBT-440.14403.04 PL NP-296.42-10.37 -2758
