Uttam Value Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Value Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Maharashtra: Renowned writer-poet Uttam Tupe dies in Pune
Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 159.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 536.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 30.34% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 239.00 croreNet Loss of Uttam Value Steels reported to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 239.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 479.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales239.00479.05 -50 OPM %-13.92-2.88 -PBDT-25.29-3.61 -601 PBT-53.50-32.16 -66 NP-53.50-32.16 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU