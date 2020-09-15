JUST IN
Uttam Value Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 239.00 crore

Net Loss of Uttam Value Steels reported to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 239.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 479.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales239.00479.05 -50 OPM %-13.92-2.88 -PBDT-25.29-3.61 -601 PBT-53.50-32.16 -66 NP-53.50-32.16 -66

