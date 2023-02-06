IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 315.97 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 16.46% to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 315.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 313.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.315.97313.6310.8611.4235.4038.4022.0225.8815.7918.90

