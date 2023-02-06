JUST IN
Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 17.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 82.72% to Rs 719.99 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 17.50% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 82.72% to Rs 719.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales719.99394.03 83 OPM %8.1112.44 -PBDT55.8647.68 17 PBT35.6530.73 16 NP27.0623.03 17

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:36 IST

