Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 17.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 17.50% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 82.72% to Rs 719.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.719.99394.038.1112.4455.8647.6835.6530.7327.0623.03

