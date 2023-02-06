Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 114.31 croreNet profit of Jash Engineering rose 24.78% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 114.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.31104.20 10 OPM %17.7717.56 -PBDT21.1816.73 27 PBT18.5114.18 31 NP16.9713.60 25
