Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 114.31 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 24.78% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 114.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.31104.2017.7717.5621.1816.7318.5114.1816.9713.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)