Jash Engineering consolidated net profit rises 24.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 114.31 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering rose 24.78% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 114.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales114.31104.20 10 OPM %17.7717.56 -PBDT21.1816.73 27 PBT18.5114.18 31 NP16.9713.60 25

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:36 IST

